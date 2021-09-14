Josh Gordon completes treatment program, could be reinstated

Josh Gordon is hoping for yet another shot to play in the NFL, and the wide receiver appears to be on the right path toward getting cleared.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gordon has completed his latest NFL-monitored treatment program. The NFL Players Association has recommended to the league that the former Pro Bowler be reinstated.

NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

Gordon had been subject to drug tests for the last several months, and he reportedly passed all of them.

Gordon was with the Seattle Seahawks last year and looked like he was going to be eligible to play toward the end of the season, but he had another setback in his ongoing battle with substance abuse. He then had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended again.

The odds are obviously stacked against Gordon. The 30-year-old has had numerous chances to prove he can stay clean, and it always ends the same way. He joined another league earlier this year and made his impact felt with plays like this, but it’s unclear if any NFL teams will give him a chance.