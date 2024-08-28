Chiefs sign ex-Patriots starting QB

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another quarterback with starting experience.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe agreed to a practice squad deal with the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Former #Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, who has plenty of starting experience, has a deal in place to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, source said. Zappe lands with the champs. pic.twitter.com/b5fp8HOH1p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2024

The Chiefs waived Ian Book on Tuesday, which left them with only Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz on their quarterback depth chart. Zappe will now battle for the No. 3 job in Kansas City.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round in 2022. He started eight games over his two NFL seasons and has 2,053 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe outplayed Mac Jones at times last year and even appeared to get on Bill Belichick’s good side.

Zappe became the odd man out in New England after the Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason and drafted Drake Maye No. 3 overall. They also selected former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton in the sixth round.