 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 28, 2024

Chiefs sign ex-Patriots starting QB

August 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another quarterback with starting experience.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe agreed to a practice squad deal with the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs waived Ian Book on Tuesday, which left them with only Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz on their quarterback depth chart. Zappe will now battle for the No. 3 job in Kansas City.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round in 2022. He started eight games over his two NFL seasons and has 2,053 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe outplayed Mac Jones at times last year and even appeared to get on Bill Belichick’s good side.

Zappe became the odd man out in New England after the Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason and drafted Drake Maye No. 3 overall. They also selected former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton in the sixth round.

Article Tags

Bailey ZappeKansas City ChiefsNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus