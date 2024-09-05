Chiefs superfan gets lengthy prison sentence on day of season opener

A well-known Kansas City Chiefs superfan received a lengthy prison sentence on the day of the team’s 2024 season opener.

Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar, who is known online as “Chiefsaholic,” was arrested last year after he spent months on the run while wanted for a string of bank robberies. Babudar was initially charged with robbing a credit union in Oklahoma before authorities connected him to a string of unsolved bank robberies in the Midwest.

On Thursday, Babudar was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge in Kansas City. He will also have three years of supervised release.

BREAKING: Xaviar Babudar, better known as “ChiefsAholic,” gets a 17.5-year federal prison sentence for a string of bank robberies in 2022 and 2023. More from his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court here in Kansas City shortly. — Nathan Pilling (@ByNatePilling) September 5, 2024

Babudar initially pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including armed robbery, bank theft, money laundering, and transporting stolen property. He later pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering, one count of transporting stolen property across state lines and one count of bank robbery.

Investigators determined that Babudar had committed multiple bank robberies and laundered the proceeds across area casinos and bank accounts. The Department of Justice said in July 2023 that Babudar redeemed more than $1 million worth of chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

The 29-year-old Babudar gained a large following on social media after he was spotted dressed as a wolf at many Chiefs games. He is now going to spend the rest of Patrick Mahomes’ career behind bars.

The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in the first game of the 2024 NFL season.