Chiefs star to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

February 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Travis Kelce looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce will soon have the opportunity to live out a dream.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end conducted an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” and announced that he will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” on March 4.

“Growing up, I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy. I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4th,” Kelce told Fallon.

Kelce was referencing former SNL cast members Chris Farley, Will Ferrell and Fallon, all of whom became major stars in entertainment, though Farley died in 1997.

Kelce is coming off his second Super Bowl win. The 33-year-old has made eight straight Pro Bowls and posted seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He had 6 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles and has caught a touchdown in six straight postseason games.

