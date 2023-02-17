Chiefs star to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Travis Kelce will soon have the opportunity to live out a dream.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end conducted an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” and announced that he will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” on March 4.

“Growing up, I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy. I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4th,” Kelce told Fallon.

Kelce was referencing former SNL cast members Chris Farley, Will Ferrell and Fallon, all of whom became major stars in entertainment, though Farley died in 1997.

Kelce is coming off his second Super Bowl win. The 33-year-old has made eight straight Pro Bowls and posted seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He had 6 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles and has caught a touchdown in six straight postseason games.