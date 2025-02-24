Cowboys moving on from former NFL Draft bust

Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are set to move on from an infamous NFL Draft bust this offseason.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones revealed Monday that the team will likely look to draft a quarterback this season as a backup and insurance policy for Dak Prescott. That means the team plans to move on from Trey Lance, who was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a 2023 trade.

“We took a shot a Trey and wanted to do that,” Jones told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “We think the world of Trey.

“But us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different.”

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the 49ers once anointed him as their franchise quarterback. Injuries largely ruined that, and the final blow was when seventh-round pick Brock Purdy outperformed Lance and seized the starting job for himself.

The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to get Lance in 2023, a move that confused many observers. That confusion wound up being warranted, as Lance spent virtually his entire tenure with Dallas as the third-string quarterback behind Prescott and Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys seemed to reveal a lot about what they thought of Lance when Rush kept playing ahead of him even after Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury last season.

Lance played in four games for Dallas in 2024, including one start. He went 25/41 for 266 yards with one interception in those appearances, and he also ran 11 times for 41 yards.

