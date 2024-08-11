Report offers update on Hollywood Brown after he was hospitalized with injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left Saturday night’s preseason game with a significant injury, but there has since been a somewhat positive update.

Brown got hurt on the very first play of Kansas City’s exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The speedy wideout caught a pass over the middle of the field and landed hard on his left shoulder. He exited the game, and the Chiefs later announced that Brown had been taken to a local hospital with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning and cleared to return to Kansas City.

Brown shared an uplifting message on social media late Saturday night:

“God makes no mistakes,” Brown wrote.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compared Brown’s injury to one Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019. Hill missed four games, so Kansas City is bracing for Brown to be sidelined for a while as well.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a 1-year deal in free agency. Kansas City is hoping for a bounce-back year from the 27-year-old after he had a career-low 574 yards and 4 touchdowns across 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Brown likely could have signed a longer deal with another team in free agency, but one simple text message from Reid was partly what swayed the wideout to choose Kansas City.