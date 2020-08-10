Report: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit would do Saturday NFL games for ESPN

Even if there is no college football this fall, it sounds likely that viewers will still have the opportunity to hear the voices of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in some capacity.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN’s plan is to use Fowler and Herbstreit as the broadcast team if the NFL moves some games to Saturday following college football’s cancellation. The network is already planning to use the pair to call the first game of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” telecast between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marchand notes that ESPN has no plans to change course on its new primary “MNF” team consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick, even though that team has not yet been publicly confirmed.

By all accounts, the Fowler-Herbstreit pairing received serious consideration to be moved to the Monday night NFL job before ESPN opted to go in a different direction. If there is no college football and the NFL opts to move some games to Saturdays as a result, using Fowler and Herbstreit for those NFL games just makes sense since they’d have no other commentary responsibilities this year.