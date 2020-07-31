New ‘Monday Night Football’ crew reportedly revealed

ESPN is reportedly going back to a three-man crew for “Monday Night Football” this season, and the trio is expected to be led by Steve Levy.

James Andrew Miller reported on Friday that ESPN has decided on Levy as its play-by-play man with Louis Riddick and Brian Griese to serve as color commentators.

As Miller noted, ESPN will reportedly have its top college football duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbsreit call the second “Monday Night Football” game in Week 1. The network holds two games for the opening week of the season. Things could also still change if the college football season is postponed or canceled.

Levy currently calls college football for ESPN, and it’s possible he and former “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Joe Tessitore could swap places. Tessitore previously called college games for the network before being moved to NFL broadcasts.

ESPN has been focused solely on internal candidates since a slew of former NFL quarterbacks turned down their massive offers. There has been talk that Herbstreit could call both college and “Monday Night Football” games, but that seems unlikely. In the rare event that the college season is canceled or moved to the spring, Herbstreit and Fowler may serve as fill-ins for “Monday Night Football” just for this season.