Chris Jones explains his holdout from Chiefs

Chris Jones made his first public comments on Wednesday regarding his holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star defensive tackle said he was only looking for “a raise” while speaking at a promotional event. Jones added that he did not want to be a distraction by holding in, and that he would be ready to play right away if he got the kind of offer he was looking for.

Chris Jones is here in a partnership with McDonald’s. “I can’t really talk about it,” Jones said of the ongoing negotiations with the Chiefs. “Hopefully, we can get something worked out.” He said he doesn’t want to be a distraction by holding in. “I can play right now.” https://t.co/YStwpTBGjW — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 6, 2023

Jones does not seem to hold any ill will toward the Chiefs over his contract situation. It is clear that he wants something done, and that he would like to play Thursday against the Detroit Lions, though that seems almost impossible at this point.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, and wants to be paid more in line with the top players at his position. He had 15.5 sacks last season and is adamant that he is still as hungry as ever, even as he remains away from the team.