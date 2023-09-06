 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 6, 2023

Chris Jones explains his holdout from Chiefs

September 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones made his first public comments on Wednesday regarding his holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star defensive tackle said he was only looking for “a raise” while speaking at a promotional event. Jones added that he did not want to be a distraction by holding in, and that he would be ready to play right away if he got the kind of offer he was looking for.

Jones does not seem to hold any ill will toward the Chiefs over his contract situation. It is clear that he wants something done, and that he would like to play Thursday against the Detroit Lions, though that seems almost impossible at this point.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, and wants to be paid more in line with the top players at his position. He had 15.5 sacks last season and is adamant that he is still as hungry as ever, even as he remains away from the team.

Article Tags

Chris Jones NFL
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus