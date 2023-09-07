 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 7, 2023

Chris Jones may pull surprise move at Chiefs’ season opener

September 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night as his holdout drags into the season. However, the star defensive tackle may still be in the building for the season opener.

Jones may be at Arrowhead Stadium to take in the game against the Detroit Lions from a suite, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Perhaps more surprisingly, the Chiefs are not only aware of the possibility, but are comfortable with it potentially happening.

This certainly suggests that things are not too toxic between Jones and the Chiefs if they are on the same page here. Jones’ public comments suggest that as well.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, and wants to be paid more in line with the top players at his position. He is coming off a season that saw him collect 15.5 sacks while anchoring the team’s defense en route to a Super Bowl title.

Article Tags

Chris Jones NFLKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus