Chris Jones may pull surprise move at Chiefs’ season opener

Chris Jones will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night as his holdout drags into the season. However, the star defensive tackle may still be in the building for the season opener.

Jones may be at Arrowhead Stadium to take in the game against the Detroit Lions from a suite, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Perhaps more surprisingly, the Chiefs are not only aware of the possibility, but are comfortable with it potentially happening.

There's a pretty good chance Chris Jones will be at Arrowhead tonight in a suite to watch the #chiefs open up the season against the #Lions. If he's there it wouldn't be a surprise to the Chiefs either and they are not opposed to allowing Jones to be there and see the Super Bowl… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 7, 2023

This certainly suggests that things are not too toxic between Jones and the Chiefs if they are on the same page here. Jones’ public comments suggest that as well.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, and wants to be paid more in line with the top players at his position. He is coming off a season that saw him collect 15.5 sacks while anchoring the team’s defense en route to a Super Bowl title.