Chris Jones has suggestion for NFL about roughing the passer penalties

Chris Jones was the latest victim of a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty call, and he has a suggestion for how the NFL can improve things.

Over the last two weeks, we have seen three brutal roughing the passer penalty calls that have affected games. One came from Jerome Boger in the Bills-Ravens game; another came from Boger in the Falcons-Bucs game; and the latest came on Monday in the Chiefs-Raiders game.

Jones was irritated after his Kansas City squad pulled off a 30-29 comeback win over Las Vegas. He suggested the league make roughing the passer calls reviewable so the officials can correct their mistakes.

“Roughing the passers, they’ve put such an emphasis on that that we gotta be able to review it in the booth now. I think that’s the next step,” Jones said.

Jones said he understood the situation from the perspective of the officials. He recognizes the plays happen so fast that the calls are tough to make. But he believes they should be able to review the calls so they can overturn egregious ones like the call that hurt his team late in the first half against the Raiders.