Chris Simms gets roasted for his strange Tua Tagovailoa take

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is taking heat for a fairly strange take about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Simms was responding to criticism from social media over his previous Tagovailoa comments when he began comparing the Dolphins quarterback with the Saints’ Taysom Hill during Thursday’s edition of “Pro Football Talk.” Simms contended that Hill is better than Tagovailoa because of a more diverse skillset, as “the whole world can throw the ball five yards over the middle” like Tagovailoa. In contrast, Simms argued that the Saints asked more of a banged-up Hill than the Dolphins ask of a healthy Tagovailoa.

Chris Simms still thinks 31 year old Taysom Hill is better than Tua. Tough scene pic.twitter.com/1JUf9Btic3 — RYAN (@ryancashh) December 9, 2021

If Simms was trying to defuse Twitter hate, he failed miserably. A lot of users were keen to point out how much better Tagovailoa’s career numbers already are compared to Simms’. Others pointed out that if throwing over the middle was as easy as Simms said it was, his NFL career likely could have lasted much longer.

Fun fact: Chris Simms has 12 career touchdown passes. Tua has 12… THIS SEASON But, cool story bro — David Lang (@Dukielang) December 9, 2021

Chris Simms’s career 16 starts, 7-9, 58.1%, 6.1 YPA, 12/18 TD/INT Tua Tagovailoa’s career 17 starts, 10-7, 67.4%, 6.7 YPA, 23/11 TD/INT Taysom Hill might be better than Chris Simms — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) December 9, 2021

Also, if what Tua was doing was so easy then Chris Simms would still be in the NFL. — Sean Slee (@Sean_Papi_Slee) December 10, 2021

Simms does not think much of Tagovailoa as an NFL quarterback. That much is obvious. There are some NFL players who seem to share that opinion. That does not change the fact that Tagovailoa has had some big games in the NFL, while the Saints have appeared reluctant to give Hill the quarterback job even after Jameis Winston’s season-ending injury.

Perhaps there is a reason that Simms has been roasted in the past by a much more successful quarterback.