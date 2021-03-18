Eli Manning takes shot at Chris Simms in great tweet

Eli Manning has been on fire on social media since he retired following the 2019 season, and Chris Simms is the latest to find himself in the two-time Super Bowl champion’s crosshairs.

On Thursday, Manning took a funny shot at Simms when he tweeted a photo of an old copy of Athlon Sports magazine that he found. The cover featured Eli when he was at Ole Miss and Simms when he was at Texas. Manning said he forgot Simms ever played football before he came across the magazine.

Found this old Magazine today. I forgot Chris Simms played football. pic.twitter.com/1LT7d6uq4D — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 18, 2021

Burn.

Simms, of course, did play football. He had a successful career with the Longhorns before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for eight seasons, though he was mostly a backup.

Of course, Simms has probably been a more successful analyst than he was a quarterback. He has been with NBC Sports for several years now and co-hosts “ProFootballTalk Live” alongside Mike Florio.

Manning has been entertaining us with some great tweets since he retired. We need him to start roasting more people.