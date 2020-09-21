Christian McCaffrey expected to miss multiple games with ankle injury

Christian McCaffrey was one of several star players who left his team’s game on Sunday with an injury, and it sounds like the Carolina Panthers running back is going to miss some time.

McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple games with after he suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

McCaffrey left in the second half with the injury. He had rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries prior to exiting. He also had four catches for 29 yards and now has four touchdowns in two games.

Last season, McCaffrey racked up well over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 total touchdowns. He’s the focal point of Carolina’s offense, which is why he signed a record-setting contract during the offseason. The Panthers will have to get creative to replace him after their 0-2 start to the year.