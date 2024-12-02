Christian McCaffrey leaves game with non-contact injury

San Francisco 49ers fans held their collective breath when Christian McCaffrey went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

With the Chiefs facing 1st-and-10 at their own 30, McCaffrey rushed to the right after receiving a pitch in the backfield. But the 49ers running back went down well before any Bills defenders were able to touch him.

Here’s the play on which Christian McCaffrey injured his knee: pic.twitter.com/r4X28vx6rV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2024

A replay from a different angle showed McCaffrey’s left leg seemingly buckle after taking a big step.

Asking Christian mccaffrey to play in the snow fresh off an injured Achilles is wild when you think about it pic.twitter.com/gcwcJ1ba2H — John (@iam_johnw) December 2, 2024

McCaffrey immediately went into the blue tent for what the 49ers have labeled a knee injury. The 28-year-old was eventually ruled out of the contest.

McCaffrey left the game with seven carries for 53 yards. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

The All-Pro running back had missed the 49ers’ first eight games this season with an Achilles injury.

The 49ers entered Sunday needing every win they can get given their mediocre 5-6 record. Losing McCaffrey for any amount of time would severely hamper San Francisco’s playoff chances.