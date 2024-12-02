 Skip to main content
Christian McCaffrey leaves game with non-contact injury

December 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
San Francisco 49ers fans held their collective breath when Christian McCaffrey went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

With the Chiefs facing 1st-and-10 at their own 30, McCaffrey rushed to the right after receiving a pitch in the backfield. But the 49ers running back went down well before any Bills defenders were able to touch him.

A replay from a different angle showed McCaffrey’s left leg seemingly buckle after taking a big step.

McCaffrey immediately went into the blue tent for what the 49ers have labeled a knee injury. The 28-year-old was eventually ruled out of the contest.

McCaffrey left the game with seven carries for 53 yards. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

The All-Pro running back had missed the 49ers’ first eight games this season with an Achilles injury.

The 49ers entered Sunday needing every win they can get given their mediocre 5-6 record. Losing McCaffrey for any amount of time would severely hamper San Francisco’s playoff chances.

