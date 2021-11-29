Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins that initially did not look serious, but it is one that will keep the Carolina Panthers star out for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they have placed McCaffrey on injured reserve. Since this is the running back’s second stint on IR, he will not be eligible to return this season.

McCaffrey missed several games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury. He seemed to blame the NFL’s scheduling for that, but injuries are certainly nothing new for him.

McCaffrey missed 13 games last season due to injuries. He played in seven this year.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated on Monday morning that McCaffrey’s latest injury was not serious. Either he was not being truthful, or more information came to light after he met with the media.