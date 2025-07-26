Christian Wilkins reportedly may have had incident with teammate

There may be more to Christian Wilkins’ recent surprise release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson wrote Saturday that some league sources believe Wilkins was involved in an incident with one of his teammates, which prompted his release. One source told Anderson that Wilkins had been “playing around.”

The nature of the incident is not clear. However, many believe the Raiders had a very good reason to move on from Wilkins considering the money they had invested in him. It also suggests the Raiders saw no alternative if they went straight to a release.

Wilkins was dumped by the Raiders just one year into a four-year, $110 million deal. The Raiders suggested Wilkins failed to take rehab seriously as he tries to work his way back from a foot injury.

Other teams do not appear to have the same concerns about Wilkins as the Raiders did, and he should find a new landing spot fairly easily. That is one of the reasons some suspect there is more to the Raiders’ decision than they are publicly saying.