Former NFL running back sentenced to life for murder charge

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter La’Rayah Davis.

In April, Wood pleaded guilty to both second-degree murder and felony child abuse after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Wood was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge with the possibility of parole after 10 years, per a report from the Associated Press. He will also need to serve between 28 months to 6 years for the child abuse charge. The 33-year-old must serve the sentences consecutively.

The crime was committed at Wood’s Las Vegas apartment on April 9, 2019. The Las Vegas coroner’s office deemed that Davis had died due to blunt force injuries.

The Notre Dame alum signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in 2013. He also had brief stints with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

In 7 career NFL games, Wood rushed for 12 yards on 5 carries. He later went on to play in the Canadian Football League.