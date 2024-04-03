CJ Gardner-Johnson calls out Lions fans, former teammates

CJ Gardner-Johnson did not have a chance to make a major impact on the field in his lone season with the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like the veteran defensive back wants more credit for what he did off of it.

Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Wednesday morning to express frustration with fans in Detroit and some of his former teammates. In one post on X, Gardner-Johnson wrote “Lions fans quick to turn! But ima hush.” Gardner-Johnson then called himself a “city legend” in a separate post a few minutes later.

“City legend though, definitely can ask any East side or west side resident! So quick (sic) playing on my name ‘fans,'” Gardner-Johnson wrote, via Kory Woods of MLive.com.

Gardner-Johnson deleted both posts, but he then shared a screenshot of the first one on his Instagram story. He wrote on the story that he is “tired of these Detroit fans” and said he and Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams were the only ones who actually spent time with people in the community.

“Let’s set the record straight. ONLY ME & @bigsgjamo had the streets of Detroit behind us. All the other guys on the team was scared to go outside to kick it,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.

Former Detroit Lions safety posted this to his Instagram story, which is still up as of this post. He calls out his former Lions teammates for being "scared" to mingle within the Detroit city limits. pic.twitter.com/0l4EMoodF4 — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 3, 2024

It’s unclear what inspired the rant, but Gardner-Johnson obviously felt he had to get some things off his chest. Of course, this is not the first time the veteran has gone after one of his former team’s fan bases.

Gardner-Johnson signed a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Lions last offseason. He was limited to just three-regular season games because of a pectoral injury but made two appearances in the playoffs. The 26-year-old signed a deal to return to the Philadelphia Eagles last month.