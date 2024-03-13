CJ Gardner-Johnson apologizes for controversial take after re-joining Eagles

Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson agreed to return to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, marking his second stint with the team after he became a key part of their 2022 NFC Championship run. The veteran felt he had to clean one thing up after reaching an agreement, though.

Gardner-Johnson took to social media to apologize to Eagles fans for some critical comments he made after he left the team last offseason. The apology was not very specific, but Eagles fans seemed to know what he meant.

I do owe the fans of Philly an apology, regardless this is an amazing place and we had some memories together! Let’s go get us one #FlyEaglesFly — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 13, 2024

After signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last offseason, Gardner-Johnson labeled Eagles fans “f—ing obnoxious” and said the “people” were his least favorite thing about Philadelphia.

Gardner-Johnson may have simply been venting at the time, or there may have been some ill will over how the Eagles handled his free agency last year. Either way, he now appears eager to return to Philadelphia, and it would appear that any issues are forgotten at this point.

The 26-year-old Gardner-Johnson collected 67 total tackles and a league-leading six interceptions in 12 games with the Eagles in 2022, establishing himself as a key part of their memorable campaign.