CJ Gardner-Johnson has epic Instagram response to Javon Wims sucker punch

CJ Gardner-Johnson had an epic response to Javon Wims after Sunday’s game.

Wims nailed Gardner-Johnson with a ridiculous sucker punch during the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints’ 26-23 overtime win against the Chicago Bears (video here). Wims’ sucker punch came after Gardner-Johnson got into it with Anthony Miller.

Wims was ejected from the game, and his team lost in overtime.

Gardner-Johnson led the Saints with nine tackles in the victory. He addressed the Wims punch after the game.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s reply to getting punched during the game: “That man punch like a female

“Don’t cap for the gram “ pic.twitter.com/xd8dkBGRFX — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 2, 2020

“That man punch like a female,” Gardner-Johnson wrote on his Instagram story, adding a laughing emoji. “Don’t cap for the gram.”

“Cap” is a way of saying “lie,” and “gram” is short for Instagram.

In a second post, he said, “ain’t no man punch on me. Bra cheap shot like a fee.”

“Bra” is a different way of saying “bro.”

Gardner-Johnson is known for talking trash, so it’s no surprise to see him doing that about Wims after the game. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to learn he was doing some trash talk during the game prior to the incident. Don’t forget about what he did to Tarik Cohen last year.

Gardner-Johnson, 22, is in his second year with the Saints after being picked in the fourth round last year.