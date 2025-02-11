Eagles DB had savage message for Travis Kelce about his girlfriend

Travis Kelce has had to listen to plenty of Taylor Swift jokes since the Kansas City Chiefs failed to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, and one savage message came from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Kelce caught just four passes in Kansas City’s 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night. The entire Chiefs offense struggled, as their offensive line had no answers for Philadelphia’s ferocious front four.

Kelce has won three Super Bowls and was far from the Chiefs’ biggest problem on Sunday, but that did not stop fans from taunting him over his personal life. Gardner-Johnson did the same with a photo he shared on Instagram of him and Kelce face-to-face during the big game. CJGJ captioned the post, “Should’ve Stayed with that thick s****.”

The comment was almost certainly a reference to Kelce breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole Brown and ending up with Swift.

🚨🚨🚨WILD🚨🚨🚨#Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson goes after Travis Kelce on his Instagram story this morning. “Should’ve stayed with that thick sh*t.” He is talking about Kelce breaking up with Kayla Nicole for Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/qSaGEzlDKj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

Kelce and Brown dated on-and-off for six years before they split for good in 2022. The tight end started dating Swift well after that, so it’s not like he broke up with Brown for Swift. That obviously does not matter to fans or Gardner-Johnson.

Brown did not exactly hide the fact that she was rooting against Kelce and his teammates in the Super Bowl. In fact, she wanted the Chiefs to lose a lot sooner than Sunday.