Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend wants Bills to beat Chiefs

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole Brown is making headlines this week due to her opinion on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown was a guest on Monday’s edition of “I Am Athlete Daily” and talked with the hosts about the results from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Brown threw a little shade at Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who infamously dropped a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game.

“They have guys they can throw the ball to who aren’t going to drop the ball in the end zone,” Brown said of the Chiefs.

Brown alluded to her ex-boyfriend Kelce as being sure-handed for KC, and praised Patrick Mahomes. But she also said she hopes the team will lose to the Buffalo Bills.

Brown said she would “love” to see the Bills pull the upset, stating that she and other fans are tired of seeing the Chiefs constantly win.

Brown is not alone in that opinion; there is fatigue over the Chiefs’ winning, and fans are especially bothered by the seemingly favorable calls the team receives. But whether another team is able to beat them will not be so simple.

KC has won its division nine years in a row and is in the conference championship game for the seventh season in a row. They know how to win the postseason.

Brown and Kelce dated from 2017-2022. She said it was difficult going through a public breakup with him. That feeling was probably compounded when he was all over the news for dating Taylor Swift. It’s hard for anyone to compete with that.