Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend was so happy Chiefs lost

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend Kayla Nicole Brown got her Super Bowl 59 wish granted by the football gods.

Brown, who dated Kelce on-and-off for six years, made it clear weeks prior that she wanted the Kansas City Chiefs to fall short of winning the Super Bowl.

The sports reporter was in attendance as the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Chiefs in a 40-22 contest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. While she wore a neutral black shirt and black hat, Brown’s allegiance was clear based on her Instagram stories.

Brown posted several videos of her in a celebratory mood while interviewing Eagles players and coaches on the field. One clip showed her blowing green and white confetti, while another saw her strutting on the field. She even shared a moment with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Travis Kelce’s ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole on the football field after the Eagles won the superbowl against the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nQSCbfO5XW — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 10, 2025

It was not long ago that Brown was actively supporting Kelce during Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs.

Kelce’s new girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, was also present at Super Bowl 59. Perhaps Brown was among the thousands of Eagles fans who mercilessly booed Swift when she was shown on the big screen at Caesars Superdome.