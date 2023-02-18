CJ Gardner-Johnson amused by Super Bowl fine

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson is not pleased about the fine he received for a hit he delivered during Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson received a $14,111 fine for his hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during the fourth quarter of the game. The league determined that Gardner-Johnson lowered his helmet to initiate contact.

#Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was fined $14k for this hit in the Super Bowl 🤔pic.twitter.com/1SiOE8aFFp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 17, 2023

Gardner-Johnson certainly did not understand it. He tweeted an amused reaction to the fine, asking anyone for an explanation.

Tell me why I got fined from the hit in Super Bowl 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 16, 2023

The hit temporarily knocked Pacheco out of the game, though he ultimately returned. No flag was thrown on the play.

Despite the lack of helmet-to-helmet contact, the NFL decided that Gardner-Johnson led with the helmet and had to take action. It caps off a pretty rough month for him, between losing the Super Bowl and getting his car stolen, too.