CJ Gardner-Johnson amused by Super Bowl fine

February 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
CJ Gardner-Johnson without a helmet

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) reacts before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson is not pleased about the fine he received for a hit he delivered during Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson received a $14,111 fine for his hit on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during the fourth quarter of the game. The league determined that Gardner-Johnson lowered his helmet to initiate contact.

Gardner-Johnson certainly did not understand it. He tweeted an amused reaction to the fine, asking anyone for an explanation.

The hit temporarily knocked Pacheco out of the game, though he ultimately returned. No flag was thrown on the play.

Despite the lack of helmet-to-helmet contact, the NFL decided that Gardner-Johnson led with the helmet and had to take action. It caps off a pretty rough month for him, between losing the Super Bowl and getting his car stolen, too.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
