Saints DB trolls Tom Brady over tablet throw

The New Orleans Saints are feeling rightly proud of how frustrated they made Tom Brady on Sunday night.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out 9-0 by the Saints, leaving the offense deeply frustrated. That was especially true of the quarterback, who at one point was so fed up that he threw and broke a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline. That video was seized upon by many as an apt summary of Brady’s rough evening.

Saints defenders noticed, too. On Monday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson couldn’t help but rub it in a bit with a funny tweet referencing Brady’s tablet smash.

Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas 😇 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) December 20, 2021

Gardner-Johnson is fond of stirring things up. He got into it with a Bucs player after the first meeting between these two teams earlier in the season.

This stuff runs the risk of motivating Brady in the future, but the Saints have had his number all season. Maybe it actually won’t matter all that much.