Sunday, October 31, 2021

Leonard Fournette, CJ Gardner-Johnson separated after Saints-Bucs game

October 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).

After the game ended, FOX showed video of Fournette getting into it with Gardner-Johnson. Fournette was surrounded by several Saints players, and the altercation had to be broken up.

Saints coach Ryan Nielsen was the one who intervened.

The origins and details of the matter are unclear. Gardner-Johnson is notorious for getting under the skin of his opponents. But we don’t know whether his methods played a role in setting off Fournette.

