Leonard Fournette, CJ Gardner-Johnson separated after Saints-Bucs game

Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).

After the game ended, FOX showed video of Fournette getting into it with Gardner-Johnson. Fournette was surrounded by several Saints players, and the altercation had to be broken up.

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette and #Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson exchanged some words after today's game. Both players were held back by teammates before it got any worse.pic.twitter.com/cvJbzbLnju — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2021

Saints coach Ryan Nielsen was the one who intervened.

The origins and details of the matter are unclear. Gardner-Johnson is notorious for getting under the skin of his opponents. But we don’t know whether his methods played a role in setting off Fournette.