CJ Stroud makes incredible effort to salvage broken play

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud offered up an early entry for the best play of the playoffs in the second quarter of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Stroud could not handle a high snap and had to chase the loose ball all the way back to within his own 5-yard line. At best, the play appeared to be headed for a massive loss that would set up 4th down and a punt from Houston’s own end zone.

Stroud then managed to duck several Chargers defenders and find a wide open Xavier Hutchinson for a remarkable first down.

At times, Stroud has been criticized for his play this season, but this is the sort of magic he was putting together as a rookie in 2023. The play actually sparked the Texans, as Stroud wound up connecting with Nico Collins for a touchdown later in the drive. They also got a field goal before the end of the half, putting them ahead 10-6 at halftime.

The Texans will not want Stroud to have to bail himself out this often. The fact that he can still manage it bodes well for Houston, though.