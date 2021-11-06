 Skip to main content
Browns players send nice farewell notes to Odell Beckham Jr.

November 6, 2021
by Dan Benton

Odell Beckham Jr

After days of negotiation, the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have officially parted ways. Beckham will be subject to waivers and free to sign with another team next week should he go unclaimed.

The divorce between Cleveland and Beckham was swift. It took several of his teammates by surprise, but their reactions were mixed. One anonymous Browns player offered a criticism of Beckham this week, telling NFL Network that the superstar receiver had isolated himself from the team.

Other were much more complimentary.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones expressed his love and respect for Beckham, thanking him for everything that was done behind-the-scenes.

Fellow Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz expressed similar sentiments, thanking Odell for taking him under his wing.

The mixed reactions are very similar to what was seen after Beckham’s divorce from the Giants. Some players and coaches were sad to see him go, while others were somewhat indifferent. Those who offered anonymous takes were a bit more critical.

But this is the nature of Odell Beckham Jr. Most players love him, others do not. Coaches appreciate his talent, but hate his antics. And that’s exactly the package Beckham’s next team is going to get when they claim or sign him.

