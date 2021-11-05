Browns issue official statement on parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr

The Cleveland Browns have officially moved on from Odell Beckham Jr.

Reports began surfacing on Thursday night that Beckham and the Browns were working on a restructured contract that would help facilitate the star wide receiver’s release. The Browns issued a statement on Friday morning confirming that they are parting ways with Beckham.

Statement from Browns’ GM Andrew Berry on the pending release of Odell Beckham Jr. once the contract is finalized: pic.twitter.com/lEVNaISd7w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

The Browns are reportedly converting some of Beckham’s salary into a signing bonus. That would lower his salary cap hit and make it more enticing for teams to claim him on waivers.

It became clear that Beckham and the Browns were headed for a divorce when the team excused OBJ from practice this week. That decision came after Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.

Beckham was also bashed by an anonymous Browns teammate on Thursday.

Beckham has just 17 catches in six games this season. He and Mayfield have never really seemed like a good fit. The quarterback was asked about Beckham’s father’s social media activity, and he offered a frustrated response.

The Browns likely tried to trade Beckham before Tuesday’s deadline but could not find a suitor.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford.