Odell Beckham Jr. bashed by Browns teammate

It sounds as if some within the Cleveland Browns organization aren’t sad to see Odell Beckham Jr. go.

Beckham appears to have played his final game with the Browns, as his camp is working with the team to find a solution. The public sentiment from Browns players has largely been that they would welcome Beckham back if he wants to return. It appears, however, that some of his teammates sense he doesn’t want to be in Cleveland.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared a quote from an anonymous Browns player critical of Beckham’s attitude.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork, following @AKinkhabwala's reporting on the #Browns and Odell Beckham, on Beckham's role in this standoff right now. pic.twitter.com/Rw4SePu7sx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2021

“He does nothing, talks to no one,” the player said. “He’s just got a malcontent attitude.”

That would certainly indicate that Beckham has been frustrated with his role in the offense. He was targeted just once in last Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, and he may feel the same way his father does regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield not taking advantage of him when he’s open.

Beckham has caught just seven total touchdowns in three seasons with the Browns. It simply hasn’t worked, and it’s probably best for all involved to just move on.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Cle Week 2