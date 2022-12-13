Ex-fan favorite surprisingly comes out of retirement to rejoin Bills

The Buffalo Bills still have Super Bowl aspirations after winning their last four games, and Josh Allen will now have another weapon at his disposal as they gear up for a playoff run.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to come out of retirement to re-sign with the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The 33-year-old is signing a practice squad deal but will likely be elevated to the 53-man roster in the near future.

Cole Beasley will start on the #Bills’ practice squad but the expectation is he’ll be elevated to the gameday roster in short order. https://t.co/zCX5yl42N9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 13, 2022

Beasley began the 2022 season as a free agent. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September after they dealt with a rash of injuries, but his stint in Tampa was very brief. Beasley caught just four passes in two games with the Bucs before announcing that he was retiring to spend more time with his family.

Obviously, Beasley still had the itch to play.

Beasley had 82 catches and 967 receiving yards with Buffalo in 2020. Both marks were career highs and were enough to earn Second-Team All-Pro honors. Beasley then caught 82 passes again in 2021. The Bills were hoping to keep him, but he made it clear he wanted to move on.

The Bills are 10-3 heading into Week 15. Beasley has experience in their system and should be a nice depth piece.