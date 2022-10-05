One of Tom Brady’s newest teammates announces retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed Cole Beasley to help them deal with a rash of injuries, but the veteran wide receiver’s stint with the team was very brief.

Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL. The 33-year-old says he made the decision so he can spend more time with his family.

#Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.” pic.twitter.com/jyk3qojEQd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022

Beasley first signed with the Bucs’ practice squad after Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both suffered injuries. Mike Evans was also serving a one-week suspension at the time Beasley joined the team. All three wide receivers have since returned, so Beasley probably was not going to play a significant role going forward, anyway.

Though he caught just four passes in two games with the Buccaneers, Beasley had some productive seasons recently with the Buffalo Bills. His best year was in 2020, when he caught 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Beasley finishes his career with 554 catches for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdown receptions.