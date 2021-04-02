Colin Cowherd, daughter Liv seem to have relationship with Trey Lance

Folks on the internet have been buzzing this week over a wild rumor involving Colin Cowherd, his daughter Liv, and NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance.

Simply put, Colin and his daughter have connections to Lance that have led some to wonder whether Trey and Liv are dating.

For starters, while interviewing Joel Klatt on his show for a mock draft last week, Cowherd spoke glowingly about Lance. Cowherd also disclosed that the former North Dakota State quarterback had recently been at his home.

“I think he’s special,” Cowherd said of Lance. “By the way, I’m not going to lie, he was at my house 24 hours ago. Very humble, very gracious, he’s got all the right things in life that he cares about.”

Cowherd also had the Dolphins taking Lance No. 3 in his mock draft (prior to Miami trading the pick to San Francisco).

Prior to this statement about Lance, the TV/radio host reportedly said a few weeks earlier that he had a weird connection to Lance. Egotastic Sports also shared a screenshot showing Lance commenting on Liv’s Instagram page.

Maybe the notion that Liv and Trey are dating is incorrect. But we can factually say that Colin has acknowledged Trey was at his home. Colin has stated he is a big fan of Lance. We also know that Lance comments on Liv’s Instagram page.

Whether Liv and Trey are dating is a rumor as of now, but up to you to decide what you think.