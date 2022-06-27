Colin Kaepernick’s agent responds to Warren Sapp claim

Colin Kaepernick’s agent on Sunday responded to a claim former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp.

In an interview with Vlad TV that was published this week, Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster” and “one of the worst workouts ever.” Sapp also said that he doesn’t think Kaepernick will play in the NFL again.

On Sunday, kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley issued a Stern response to Sapp via a text message to Pro Football Talk.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.

“I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

A report following Kaepernick’s May workout said that the former quarterback’s arm strength was one of two things that impressed the Raiders. Kaepernick remains a free agent, and there is no indication that the Raiders plan to give him a contract.

The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the NFL in almost six years. During his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick went 1-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Kaepernick doesn’t have the endorsement of Sapp, Kaepernick does seem to have the backing of one current Raider.