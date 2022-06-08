Derek Carr comments on possibility of Raiders signing Colin Kaepernick

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout in late May, and the free agent quarterback made a good impression on starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Carr shared his thoughts on Kaepernick after spending time with him this offseason. Carr also spoke about how the two would mesh as teammates.

“I’ve loved my time with him, I think he’s a great guy,” Carr said. “He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him.

“Him and I would get along great.”

Although there are no indications that a deal is imminent, Kaepernick did impress the Raiders in two areas during his workout.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL in nearly six years. During his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, he went 1-10 while throwing for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

While he seemingly has Carr’s endorsement, Kaepernick wouldn’t be assured a roster spot. Nick Mullens is currently listed as the backup quarterback on the Raiders’ depth chart, and the team also traded with the New England Patriots for Jarrett Stidham earlier in the offseason. If signed, Kaepernick would likely have to beat out one of Mullens or Stidham to make the 53-man roster.