Report: Colin Kaepernick drawing ‘legitimate interest’ from teams

Colin Kaepernick may have a real chance at playing in the NFL again this season.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported on Wednesday that more than one team is interested in the possibility of hosting Kaepernick for a workout and potentially signing him.

“There is some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams in Colin Kaepernick,” Silver said. “Ownership has to sign on, but I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested.”

Silver said one of the complications for Kaepernick is that he has not played in so long, and teams would want to host him for a workout before signing him. Private workouts with players are currently not permitted under NFL rules due to the coronavirus pandemic. When that changes, Kaepernick will have a better chance of receiving a contract offer.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said recently that he would support a team signing Kaepernick. While the 32-year-old has not played in an NFL game since 2016, there have been calls for a team to give him a chance since many believe he was blacklisted due to his national anthem protests.

Kaepernick passed for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes in 11 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He helped lead the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. One NFL head coach has indicated publicly that his team has some interest in Kaepernick.