Colts fan goes viral for the song he wrote about the team

An Indianapolis Colts fan has gone viral for the song he wrote about his favorite team.

The fan goes by the Instagram handle “blueiydseth” and calls himself “Seth Da Flow Irskens.” He wrote an anthem for his team ahead of their first preseason game this year, which was against the Denver Broncos.

Take a listen to the beautiful song, complete with a great neigh at the end.

The lyrics are the following:

“This is our Colts. This is our team. We bleed blue.

“This is our Colts. Whether win or lose, we love them.

“For the shoe, beat the Broncos. Let’s show them who real the horse is.

“This is our team. Go Colts … [neigh].”

Despite the inspirational anthem, the Colts lost their preseason debut to the Broncos 34-30. Indianapolis might have to get Seth Da Flow in to sing the national anthem before a game this season.

H/T Bussin’ With The Boys