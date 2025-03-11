Eagles trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Texans in exchange for former 1st-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded veteran defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, and the defending Super Bowl champions landed a promising young lineman in the deal.

The Eagles on Tuesday agreed to send Gardner-Johnson to Houston for 23-year-old offensive lineman Kenyon Green, according to multiple reports. The deal also includes a pick swap, with the Eagles getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Gardner-Johnson signed a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Eagles last offseason. He had previously played for the team in 2022 after Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson became a free agent after that season and then spent a year with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) reacts before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles last season. He had 59 total tackles and tied a career high with 6 interceptions in the regular season. The 27-year-old then played a big role in the playoffs with 14 total tackles across four postseason games, including 6 in a tight Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Green was drafted by the Texans with the 15th overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2022. He started 14 games as a rookie and struggled in pass protection. Green has battled injuries since and failed to live up to his potential.

Gardner-Johnson should have a chance to step into an immediate starting role with Houston. The Eagles are in need of offensive line depth, so they are likely hoping Green will benefit from a change of scenery.