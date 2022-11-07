 Skip to main content
Colts make major decision with head coach Frank Reich

November 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Frank Reich smiling

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are headed for a total rebuild, and head coach Frank Reich is not going to be a part of it.

The Colts announced on Monday that Reich has been fired in the wake of Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Reich was in his fifth season with the Colts. He finishes with a 40-33-1 record. The Colts are 3-5-1 this year.

The Colts have scored just 14.7 points per game this season, which ranks last among all NFL teams. They recently benched Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, who had not previously thrown a pass in a regular-season game. Reich was an offensive coordinator before Indy hired him as head coach in 2018, but he is not a miracle worker.

A recent report claimed Reich’s job was safe even with all the major changes the Colts were making. That was before the team lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders at home in Week 8 and was then blown out by the Patriots on Sunday.

Reich was not placed in an ideal situation, but the Colts obviously feel someone can do a better job than him.

