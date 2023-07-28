Jim Irsay clarifies controversial RB take that irked Jonathan Taylor’s agent

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made waves with his recent take on the running back market.

The outspoken billionaire called the grumblings from running backs “inappropriate,” pointing to the current CBA in place that was ratified by both players and owners back in 2020. He also claimed that some player agents are “selling ‘bad faith.'”

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

The comments didn’t sit well with Jonathan Taylor’s agent. The Colts running back’s representative threw the “bad faith” comment back at Irsay.

“Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player,” Taylor’s agent tweeted in response to Irsay.

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

The agent also hinted that the relationship with Irsay was becoming irreparable after the owner’s comments were made.

In response to someone saying they hoped the relationship between Taylor and Irsay could be fixed, the agent said, “I doubt it.”

I doubt it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LGGmD1hmmV — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Irsay did some damage control in a subsequent phone interview with ESPN’s Stephen Holder. The Colts owner clarified that he was not trying to direct his tweet at Taylor. Irsay also revealed that the team has yet to begin discussions on Taylor’s next contract or any potential extension.

“The comment wasn’t really directed at Jonathan,” Irsay told Holder. “We haven’t exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that. So, it’s not like we’re in the midst of that.”

Irsay followed by saying that his stance on the running back situation was nothing personal against Taylor. He insisted that the Colts “think the world of [Taylor] as a person and as a player.” Irsay pointde to the lack of traction on contract talks as simply a matter of “timing” rather than any indictment on his star RB.

“We love Jonathan, we need Jonathan … We think the world of him as a person, as a player. It’s just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid,” Irsay said.

Taylor is playing out the final year of the 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract he signed in 2020. Taylor earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total carries.

Taylor had an injury-plagued 2022 season, missing six games with a lingering ankle injury he suffered in Week 4. He finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.