Jonathan Taylor’s agent sends ominous message to Jim Irsay

Jim Irsay’s recent comments about running back contracts do not seem to have done him any favors when it comes to his chances of retaining his star player.

Malki Kawa, the agent for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, reacted harshly to Irsay’s critical comments regarding the state of the running back market. Irsay essentially said some agents were acting in “bad faith” in light of recent concerns about running backs struggling to earn long-term contracts.

Kawa sent a pair of tweets sharply criticizing Irsay for those remarks, including accusing Irsay of being the one acting in bad faith.

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

The second tweet is arguably more worrying. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offered a comment saying he hoped the relationship between Taylor and the Colts could be mended. Kawa responded by essentially saying that was unlikely.

I doubt it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LGGmD1hmmV — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Back in April, Taylor did not seem too concerned about his long-term market. He may have more worries now. He was one of a number of backs to express dismay at how the franchise tag market played out, especially since he is entering the final year of his rookie deal and may be in the same boat at this time next year.

Taylor does not have a lot of leverage, since the Colts would be able to use the franchise tag on him if long-term contract talks get nowhere. If it does come to that, Taylor’s camp sure does not look like they’ll be happy about it.