Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands

January 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jeff Saturday in a suit

Sep 21, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts former center Jeff Saturday attends the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach job. Ballard said he felt the team put Saturday in a difficult position when they named him interim coach. The GM says he expressed those concerns to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Ballard added that he will lead the search for Indy’s next head coach, but Irsay will have the final say.

The Colts were heavily criticized for bringing in Saturday after they fired Frank Reich. Saturday had no previous experience coaching in the NFL in any capacity. Some felt Irsay’s decision to give Saturday the job was part of a plan to tank for a high draft pick.

Saturday made it clear this week that he wants to remain the head coach of the Colts. Even if it is true that he was not put in a position to succeed, it would be a surprise if he gets the job.

Indianapolis ColtsJeff Saturday
