Report: Colts give Jonathan Taylor deadline for potential trade

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to trade Jonathan Taylor, it will have to happen relatively quickly.

The Colts have told Taylor that he has until next Tuesday to find a suitable trade, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. Tuesday is the date by which teams must cut their rosters to 53, meaning the Colts will have to decide whether to activate Taylor or to place him on the reserve-PUP list. Doing the latter would make Taylor ineligible to play for the first four weeks of the regular season.

The report adds that six teams have shown interest in Taylor, and two have gone as far as to make a concrete offer for the running back. It is unclear whether those offers are good enough for the Colts to even consider.

Taylor has been seeking a trade for roughly four weeks, with the Colts only showing a willingness to grant his request within the last week. One specific team has been linked most strongly to him, though it is not clear if they are in the mix right now. Any team that wants Taylor will have to give up a lot to get him, and will also have to deal with his long-term contract situation.