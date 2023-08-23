AFC contender a ‘team to watch’ for Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts have given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade ahead of the start of the season, and at least one AFC contender may have interest in the star running back.

The Miami Dolphins have been in the market for running back help all offseason. They were viewed as one of the favorites to sign Dalvin Cook, but the Pro Bowl back instead landed with the division rival New York Jets.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder believes the Dolphins are a “team to watch” for Taylor.

The Dolphins explored the possibility of trading for Cook before Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings. Miami then drafted explosive former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round, but they still pursued Cook in free agency.

Taylor is seeking a new contract, and the Colts have made it clear they are not going to give him one before the season. While they have given Taylor the green light to explore trade possibilities, they have also reportedly attached a massive asking price to the 24-year-old.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor battled an ankle issue last season. He was limited to 11 games but still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.