Report: Colts have enormous asking price for Jonathan Taylor trade

Any team interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is going to have to cope with a very high initial asking price, according to a report.

The Colts are seeking a first-round pick in a Taylor trade, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. They would be open to a package of picks of equivalent value as well.

Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick — or package of picks that equates to as much — in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 21, 2023

The Colts are reportedly open to trading Taylor, but they are clearly not aggressively trying to move him with a price like that. Any interested team would be getting one guaranteed season of him, then would have to use the franchise tag to retain him or negotiate a long-term deal. In other words, this is either a short-term fix or a huge financial investment. Giving up a first-round pick on top of that makes for a very steep price.

Taylor just came back from a contract-related holdout this week. He has 3,841 rushing yards in his first three NFL seasons, though injuries limited him to 11 games in 2022.