Colts TE Kylen Granson pulled hilarious move after first career TD

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson found the end zone on Sunday for the first time in his three-year NFL career, and he had the perfect way of celebrating the occasion.

Granson helped put the Colts up three scores late in the first half of their 31-20 win over the Houston Texans when he hauled in a 4-yard pass from Gardner Minshew. The former SMU star kept the ball and later conducted a newborn-style photo shoot with it.

Granson’s longtime girlfriend Daisy Foko went along with the bit.

“After 3yrs of trying … it’s finally here,” Granson captioned the photos.

Granson is in his third season with the Colts. He has 49 career receptions and just the one touchdown, so you can understand why he was so excited.

Obviously, Sunday was the happiest and most rewarding day of Granson’s life. What a wonderful way to commemorate it.