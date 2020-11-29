Colts’ Matthew Adams foreshadowed his ejection in tweet before game

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected for throwing a punch during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, and those who follow him on Twitter may have seen the incident coming.

Adams was ejected in the first half for throwing a couple of swings at an opposing player on a punt play. He got tangled up with Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar and threw a right and a left, which drew a flag and ejection.

Here’s where it gets great. Adams tweeted on Saturday that he wants to become a boxer when he retires from playing in the NFL.

When I retire from the NFL, I’m picking up the boxing gloves. #heavyhitter — Matthew Adams (@all_in_adams) November 29, 2020

You’re well on your way, Matthew.

Adams isn’t the first NFL player to be ejected for throwing a swing this season, but he’s definitely the first to tweet about becoming a boxer less than 24 hours before it happened.