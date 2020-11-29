 Skip to main content
Colts’ Matthew Adams foreshadowed his ejection in tweet before game

November 29, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Matthew Adams punch

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected for throwing a punch during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, and those who follow him on Twitter may have seen the incident coming.

Adams was ejected in the first half for throwing a couple of swings at an opposing player on a punt play. He got tangled up with Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar and threw a right and a left, which drew a flag and ejection.

Here’s where it gets great. Adams tweeted on Saturday that he wants to become a boxer when he retires from playing in the NFL.

You’re well on your way, Matthew.

Adams isn’t the first NFL player to be ejected for throwing a swing this season, but he’s definitely the first to tweet about becoming a boxer less than 24 hours before it happened.

