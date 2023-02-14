Colts officially name new head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have officially concluded their search for a new head coach.

The Colts on Tuesday announced that they have named Shane Steichen their head coach.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

There were reports leading up to the Super Bowl that the Colts were committed to Steichen, who was the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles at the time. It is possible that Steichen has been Indy’s top choice for a while, which is why they had to wait until after the Super Bowl to make an official hire.

Steichen, 37, served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and 2020. He had been the Eagles’ OC since 2021. Philly’s offense ranked third in the league in points and yards this season. The Eagles scored 35 points in the Super Bowl but lost 38-35 because of poor defensive play and a crushing penalty late in the game.