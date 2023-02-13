James Bradberry makes major admission about controversial holding call

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry made a surprising admission about his part in the controversial call that impacted the end of Super Bowl LVII.

Bradberry was called for holding on a key 3rd-and-8 with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. Instead of an incomplete pass, the call gave the Chiefs an automatic first down, and allowed them to run down the clock almost all the way. Without the flag, the Eagles’ offense would have had nearly two full minutes to tie or win the game.

Many were furious with the call, but Bradberry admitted after the game that he did hold his opponent.

For those who didn't like the call on James Bradberry, here's the word from the man himself: “It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."#Eagles #Chiefs — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 13, 2023

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Bradberry’s penalty did not cost the Eagles the game, but it certainly limited their ability to come back. That is part of what made the call so controversial, with many arguing that it seemed like a soft penalty and something that should not have been decisive in such a big game.

It is possible that Bradberry thought he could get away with a hold because he appeared to do so earlier in the game. Unfortunately for him, he was not so lucky in this instance.